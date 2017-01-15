Barickman: ‘Unbelieveable challenges’ ahead

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) sees some “unbelievable challenges” ahead as the 100th General Assembly begins.

Barickman believed the need for a balanced budget is critical.

“The path forward to doing that is one that is going to take bipartisanship, some compromise and negotiations, and I think you’re seeing that in the Senate,” he said.

The State Senate began looking at a budget proposal this week, but lawmakers have said it still needs a lot of work.

Barickman added Senate President John Cullerton extended an olive branch this week.

“He put out that he’s going to change the rules to limit the terms of legislative leadership,” said Barickman. “There’s not a lot of teeth in that, but I thought it was an important acknowledgement that he made there.”

Barickman said he’s “heartened” to hear House Speaker Mike Madigan admit economic growth is a key part to running a responsible government. Gov. Bruce Rauner has said since being elected new economic policies need to be part of a state budget.

