Obama welcomes Cubs to White House

By RFD Radio/WFMB

WASHINGTON – The Chicago Cubs have been celebrating their World Series win for the past few months and they may have completed their tour with a stop at the White House.

President Barack Obama welcomed the team to D.C. on Monday. The President, a White Sox fan, had the team, coaches and front office staff filled the East Room. Obama took having the other Chicago team win a title while he was President in stride.

“Among Sox fans, I am the Cubs number 1 fan,” Obama quipped.

The President was presented with what he called the best swag yet; a 44 from the Wrigley Scoreboard, a life-long all access pass to the park and a 44 jersey that he said would be difficult to put on.