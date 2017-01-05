Rivian completes former Mitsubishi plant purchase

By Adam Studzinski

NORMAL – Rivian Automotive has officially purchased the former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal.

The company had announced last month it was in talks to buy the facility.

“We couldn’t be more excited to purchase this tremendous facility in the Town of Normal,” said CEO RJ Scaringe in a news release. “This location will be crucial to bringing our products to market, and we look forward to being an active part of this vibrant community.”

Several local taxing bodies approved a $1 million grant and five-year property tax abatement for Rivian, but those perks are performance based.

Rivian has plans to create 1,000 jobs and invest up to $175 million in Normal by 2024. The purchase price of the plant was not listed.

This story will be updated.

