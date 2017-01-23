Obituaries: Robertson, Petry

Robert Robertson

Robert Lee “Bob” Robertson, 79 of Normal, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 18 at 1:39 p.m. at Meadows Mennonite Nursing Home, Chenoa.

A PVT family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

Bob was born on Dec. 20, 1937 the son of Lloyd and Mamye Schwartzendruber Robertson. He married Sally Lager on Dec. 11, 1963 in Morris.

He is survived by his wife Sally of Normal, his children; Candy (Tony) George; Racine, Wisc. Karma (Tom) Britson; Hendersonville, Tenn., Bobbi Jane (Steve) Nelson; Racine, Wisconsin Roxanne (Rick) Albright; Waterloo, Iowa, Lisa (Ruben) Martinez-Sanchez; Normal Robert Lee (Nicole) Robertson II; Arlington, Texas, Kenneth (Rae Anne) Robertson; Bloomington, 14 grandchildren,

14 great grandchildren and Sister and brother; Sandy (Paul) Theisen; Sauk Center, Minn. and Ronald Robertson; Sauk Center, Minn.

Bob served in the US Army, he was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church of Normal and the Normal Knights of Columbus. He was a self-taught Scales Technician who strived and accomplished to be the best in his profession.

After his retirement in the scales business at the age of 65 he started a new job working for the State at the Carlock Truck Weigh Station and worked another 10 more years finally retiring at the age of 75.

He was loved dearly by his family and friends and will be truly missed by all of them.

Marilyn Petry

Marilyn M. Petry, 88, of Heyworth, went to be with Jesus at 2:43 a.m., Jan. 22 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington with Rev. Ken Martin officiating. A private family interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Full Gospel Tabernacle in Heyworth.

Marilyn was born May 20, 1928 in Chicago, the daughter of Marion and Ethel Hantz Conn. She married Paul M. Petry on April 26, 1952 in Chicago and for 65 years, they shared a marriage that was “made in Heaven.” He survives her.

Also surviving are her children, Paul S. (Barbara) Petry of Plano, Susan (Robert) Slusarek of Plainfield, Sharon Smith of Winnebago, Mark (Charlotte) Petry of Plainfield and Janet (Ken) Martin of Bloomington; seventeen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother and a brother, Don Conn.

Marilyn had a deep love of the Lord and was a true Proverbs 31 woman. To her family and others who knew her she was the most self-sacrificing, kind, considerate and generous person.

Marilyn was a phenomenal wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.

