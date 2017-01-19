Mid Central to host 2nd listening session on planned ‘community house’

Mid Central Community Action
Bloomington Police and Mid Central Community Action hosted an open house at its proposed substation in December. (WJBC file photo)

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – Mid Central Community Action is giving the public a last chance to weigh in before the Bloomington City Council considers a plan to lease a home on West Jefferson Street for the police department to take over as a substation.

MCCA is hosting a listening session tonight at Wayman AME Church, 803 W. Olive St. from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Spokesman Matt Drat told WJBC’s Scott Laughlin the scope keeps expanding.

“This has been a new kind of project that I don’t think has been attempted in the community,” Drat said. “So can I give you every tiny detail about what’s going to happen? No, because people continually come to me and say ‘We want to be a part of this. How can we partner with you?. ”

Critics have said they don’t want additional police presence in their neighborhood. The agency is calling the project a community house which is nothing new, according to Drat.

“I know a lot of people talk about that this is a new name but it really isn’t,” Drat said. “Certainly the concept of focusing in on what people in the community want for their neighborhoods is absolutely not a new concept.”

The City Council is expected to approve the lease agreement with Mid Central on Monday. The council postponed a vote in December after some in the neighborhood had suggested they weren’t made aware of the plans.

