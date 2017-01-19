Duckworth pins down Trump nominee for federal EPA administrator

By RFD Radio

WASHINGTON – With a seat on the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) peppered President-elect Trump’s nominee to head the federal Environmental Protection Agency with questions about his resolve to uphold the federal renewable fuels standard.

Duckworth said she’s not convinced Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt will do so.

“I would rather burn American-made, American-grown corn and soybeans in my gas take than oil from the Middle East,” Duckworth said. “I’ve already been to a war fought over oil in the Middle East and I don’t intend to allow us to continue to do that.

The so-called RFS requires certain percentages of fuel to be blended with ethanol made mostly from corn and diesel with biodiesel made largely from soybean oil.

Pruitt vowed to restore what he called “a rule of law mentality” at the federal agency if he’s confirmed.

“The most important thing is to provide certainty, to make sure the Clean Water Act helps those at the state level know where the boundaries are, where they have jurisdiction and where they don’t so we can have regulations that are fair and equitable and uncertainty is not created,” Pruitt said.

On the controversial EPA Waters of the U.S. rule, Pruitt gained some praise from committee members for opposing what some say regulates ditches and ponds.