WJBC Athletes of the Week: Jan. 16, 2017

WJBC Radio, in conjunction with Meatheads of Bloomington-Normal, Clay Dooley Tire and Auto and Roberts Trophies, is proud to present the WJBC Athletes of the Week.
Megan Varney – Bloomington Girls Bowling
Megan had the high six-game series total of 927 to lead Bloomington to second place at the Galesburg Invitational, and rolled the high three-game series of 485.
Tucker Schlipf – El Paso-Gridley Boys Basketball
Tucker scored a school-record 43 points in the Titans win over GCMS and reached the 1,000-point mark for his career in a win over Fieldcrest.
Click here to see recent WJBC Athletes of the Week.