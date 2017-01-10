World Series trophy headed for Twin Cities

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – The Chicago Cubs Trophy Tour will make stops at Illinois Wesleyan University and Illinois State University on Jan. 18.

The World Series trophy will be at Shirk Center from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and at Redbird Arena from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to take a photo with the trophy at both locations.

“We’re extremely excited to host this historic event at Redbird Arena. This is a fabulous opportunity for Redbird fans and our community to be a part of this historic World Series Championship. We’d also like to thank State Farm for their support of the Trophy Tour and Redbird Athletics,” said Illinois State Athletic Director Larry Lyons in a news release.

The south and east doors to the Shirk Center will open the event at 8.a.m. The north doors at Redbird Arena will open at noon.

The Cubs won their first championship in more than 100 years in November when they beat Cleveland 8-7 in Game 7 of the World Series.

Adam Studzinski can be reached at adam.studzinski@cumulus.com.