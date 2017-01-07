Lt. Gov Sanguinetti visits Bloomington, supports American Dream

By Patrick Baron

BLOOMINGTON – Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti visited the Western Avenue Community Center yesterday to discuss her thoughts on the American Dream.

The daughter of two immigrants, Sanguinetti initially grew up in poverty. However, she was taught by her mother that in America a person can rise as quick as the fall. Sanguinetti explained she wants to craft an environment that allows future generations of Latinos to succeed.

“Latinos make up the largest minority group in all of Illinois. Statistics show that soon we’ll be in the majority,” said Sanguinetti. “So why not get out there and try to talk to these kids and let them know the American Dream is very much alive? It’s up to [Governor Rauner] and I to create an environment so that they can succeed and have the tools they need to live that dream.”

To make sure the American Dream stays alive in the state, Sanguinetti discussed how Illinois needs to pass a finalized budget. She says a balanced budget will keep the American Dream within the grasp of the people.

“More so than ever right now, we need to get down and have a complete, comprehensive, balanced budget so that families can achieve that American Dream,” said Sanguinetti. “Our schools are working, our hospitals are working, our community centers are working, and so on. We need a balanced budget.”

Sanguinetti explained how she works with various levels of the state government to help put together a budget, which she says is the only thing that will save the people.

Patrick Baron can be reached at patrick.baron@cumulus.com.