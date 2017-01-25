Sports On Air

Posted on
Redbird Arena fan
Illinois State looks to extend its 16-game home winning streak when Indiana State comes to Redbird Arena tonight. (Photo by B Corbin/WJBC)

WJBC 1230 AM:

6:00 p.m. Basketball – Indiana State at Illinois State Listen live here

WJBC.com:

7:00 p.m. Basketball – Illinois Wesleyan at North Park Listen live here

Blogs

WJBC Forum: Celebration of freedom

By David Stanczak I’m looking forward to my third sigh of relief in the last three months.  The first came on November 8, when the nastiest presidential campaign between the two nastiest candidates in recent memory came to a conclusion.  The second came when the Electoral College formally decided the outcome of that election.  The…