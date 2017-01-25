Shoppes at College Hills in Normal sold to 2 real estate firms

By Eric Stock

NORMAL – The Shoppes and The Plaza at College Hills in Normal are changing ownership, but shoppers aren’t expected to notice any changes.

Two real estate firms, M & J Wilkow of Chicago and Alto Real Estate Funds of New York, have acquired the near 250-thousand square foot property from Miller Capital of Skokie.

Terms of the sale haven’t been released. The two firms recently acquired a shopping center near Pittsburgh.

The outdoor shopping center has nearly 30 stores and restaurants. It reopened in 2005 after the old College Hills Mall was demolished at that site.

Eric Stock can be reached at eric.stock@cumulus.com.