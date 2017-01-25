Shoppes at College Hills in Normal sold to 2 real estate firms

The Shoppes at College Hills
The Shoppes at College Hills opened in Normal in 2005 (Photo courtesy Facebook/The Shoppes at College Hills)

By Eric Stock

NORMAL – The Shoppes and The Plaza at College Hills in Normal are changing ownership, but shoppers aren’t expected to notice any changes.

Two real estate firms, M & J Wilkow of Chicago and Alto Real Estate Funds of New York, have acquired the near 250-thousand square foot property from Miller Capital of Skokie.

Terms of the sale haven’t been released. The two firms recently acquired a shopping center near Pittsburgh.

The outdoor shopping center has nearly 30 stores and restaurants. It reopened in 2005 after the old College Hills Mall was demolished at that site.

