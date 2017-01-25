Senate bargain includes permanent tax hikes, temporary tax freezes

By Cole Lauterbach/Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Senate has begun the process to pass what leaders call a grand budget compromise, but is facing opposition from nearly all sides.

Senate President John Cullerton and Minority Leader Christine Radogno presented 13 bills that they hope will break the years-long budget stalemate. One of the proposed bills made changes to the workers’ compensation laws in the state. It drew opposition from both business organizations and workers rights groups alike. Radogno said the bill, like the others, is a middle-of-the-road approach.

“At the end of the day not everyone is going to love this,” Ragodno said.

Illinois Chamber of Commerce President Todd Maisch said the reforms to workers compensation are a small consolation to the added costs to business via tax hikes and minimum wage increases that would have to be passed as part of the agreement.

“We need to get something together that’s really meaningful,” “I know it’s hard, but if it was easy employers wouldn’t have to complain for the last 15 to 20 years about this issue

The plan would raise the state income tax to nearly five percent for all Illinoisans.