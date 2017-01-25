Hood named to Heartland board

By WJBC Staff

NORMAL – Heartland Community College has filled its vacancy on its Board of Trustees.

At a special board meeting on Tuesday, the school’s trustees selected Janet Hood to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of J.A. “Jac” Copes, who moved out of the College’s district. Heartland trustees interviewed three potential candidates at the meeting.

“Each candidate had great enthusiasm and qualifications,” said trustee Don Gibb, acting chair for the selection process. “In the end we could only select one and we’re looking forward to having Janet join us on the board.

Hood is a resident of Normal and has served on many local and statewide boards, including Normal’s Zoning Board of Appeals, the McLean County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the YWCA McLean County Board. Hoodd has also served on Heartland’s Foundation board and as president of the Alumni Association. She currently works for Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and Advocate Eureka Hospital as a coordinator for administrative operations and planning.

“I am a strong proponent of education that connects individuals across geographic, economic and governmental boundaries,” stated Hood in her letter of interest. “I believe I will bring connections with a diverse mix of residents, business leaders and interest groups who provide dialogue and feedback on issues through leadership roles in various governmental and non-profit boards.”

Hood’s appointment to the board is effective immediately and her first official meeting will be Feb. 21.