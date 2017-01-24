WJBC Forum: America first

By Laurie Bergner

Now we know. Donald Trump believes in America First, and now we know what that means to him. To Donald Trump it means stepping on other countries on our way to our growth and success. It means seeing the world as our enemy in a win or lose game, and he means for us to win. “We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs….We will no longer subsidize the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military.” It means we are cutting the strings that bind us to the rest of the world, those we have seen as our allies, as well as those we have seen as our enemies. No longer do we care about whether the rest of the world tramples on human rights; no longer do we care if they are hungry, if they have democratic freedoms. In Trump’s America, it’s a dog-eat-dog world and we’re going to win at all costs. And apparently that even means letting our traditional alliances fall apart. Forget about being the most respected leader of the world; the rest of the world can just follow our wonderful example if they want to, but we won’t reach out to lead. We’ll keep our money to ourselves: America First!

Now I am the first to tell you that we have been no angel over time. We talked about supporting democracy over communism during the Cold War while we supported horrible dictators just because they weren’t socialist or communist. Nor have we taken in immigrants coming for asylum, running from violence and death in their countries. The disparity between the rich and poor has only increased over the years as our tax policies lead to more and more wealth for the rich and less for the poor and middle class. Our college loans require high interest rates for students, who graduate with crushing debt. Our healthcare costs are too high. I could go on and on. We have much to improve upon.

But my list of how to put America First isn’t Donald Trump’s list. My list includes helping the poor and middle class to share the benefits of our economy; it includes better education and lower college loan debt; it includes changing our harsh drug laws and penalties, leading to a reduction in our prison population, and healthcare for all. And it includes continuing to deal with worldwide problems of hunger, climate change, liberal democracies, water, and immigration. My list is based on my belief that we are all one world, and that America First means helping us become a better country for all, and helping the world become a better world for all.

Donald Trump has declared war and we must be ready to fight for OUR America.

Laurie Bergner is a clinical psychologist in private practice, working with individual adults, families and couples. She also works with the nonpartisan League of Women Voters, helping organize candidates forums, educational programs, and many issues in the field of law and justice. She has received many recognitions in both fields, including YWCA’s Women of Distinction in the Professions, Leaguer of the Year, LWV Special Project Awards, and the LWV of Illinois’s prestigious Carrie Chapman Catt award. Laurie has a wonderful husband and two grown children – also wonderful. She loves biking in the countryside, reading, and traveling.

