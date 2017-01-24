UPDATED: Man dies in 3-vehicle crash in Normal

Veterans Parkway and Fort Jesse Road
Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash at Veterans Parkway and Fort Jesse Road on Tuesday morning. (Photo courtesy Facebook/Sean Joseph Kirkpatrick)

By Eric Stock

NORMAL – McLean County Coroner Kathy Davis said an 80-year-old man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Fort Jesse Road and Veterans Parkway late Tuesday morning.

His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Normal Police say the victim was the driver of a small truck which was involved in a crash with a commercial vehicle and a minivan.

Police say officers and fire personnel found the man had suffered a serious traumatic injury and showed no signs of life. He was pronounced dead at 10:01 a.m.

The Normal Fire Department reports the intersection will remain closed until crews have cleared the scene, which officials estimate will be 1 p.m.

Normal Police recommend motorists avoid the area until further notice.

