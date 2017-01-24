Normal seeking public comment review from state AG

By Adam Studzinski

NORMAL – The Town of Normal has asked the state’s attorney general to offer an opinion on Normal’s public comment policy.

Current policy allows citizens to comment at city council meetings once every 45 days. Councilwoman Kathleen Lorenz welcomed the opinion.

“(The) first good step to take is to check with the Attorney General’s office and make sure that we’re not in violation everywhere,” said Lorenz. “Then we’ll know what we’re playing with and from that point forward we can give it a look again.”

Councilman Kevin McCarthy also welcomed the review. He added making comments at a council meeting is just one way for residents to reach them.

“Coming to a council meeting to share or talk about a specific agenda item is only one part of people’s ability to participate,” he said.

McCarthy said he does not believe Normal is restricting access to public officials, especially when you look at the various ways they can be contacted.

There is no timeline for when Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan will offer an opinion.

