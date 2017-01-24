McLean County Museum of History gets donation from O’Brien Mistubishi

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Museum of History received a $50,000 donation Tuesday from O’Brien Mitsubishi, working in partnership with the Mitsubishi Motors USA Foundation.

O’Brien General Manager Ryan Gremore said he hadn’t been to the museum until recently and was “blown away” by what he saw.

“I gotta tell you, this is just really a special, special place,” he said.

Museum Executive Director said the donation will also help support their ongoing upgrades, along with free educational programs.

“The value of the gift today is not only the dollars that are going to go into the effort to keep this museum moving forward and being relevant,” said Whisman. “It’s also a commitment of a local business and dealership to local education.”

Gremore hoped the donation will encourage other local businesses to help support the museum.

Adam Studzinski can be reached at adam.studzinski@cumulus.com.