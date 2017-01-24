Leaders expect improved police-resident relations with community house

By Greg Halbleib

BLOOMINGTON – Mid Central Community Action staff members and aldermen hope the community house to be used by Bloomington Police on the city’s west side will continue to engage residents.

“This is another chapter of what is an unfolding book of writing a narrative for our community that builds resident leaders,” said MCCA’s Matt Drat. “We may disagree on some of the details on how some of these things are going to work out, but ultimately the one thing that connects us all the way down the line is that we believe we want to make the community the best place it can be, and we all want to be part of solutions.”

Drat added the discussion surrounding the house is a good start toward continuing dialogue.

Ward 7 Alderman Scott Black represents the area. Black said both sides of the issue must be heard.

“If you supported the project, are you going to be there to make this a success? Will you be there to introduce neighbors and understand those who have different backgrounds?” Black said. “For those of you who are opposed, you have a stake in this as well. You want to focus on community issues and such, let’s hear those ideas as well and let’s make sure we’re being held accountable to the things we’ve talked about.”

Black and Drat both said it’s clear that everyone wants the best community possible and should work together.

Greg Halbleib can be reached at greg@wjbc.com.