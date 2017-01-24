LaHood: Trump’s TPP pullout will hurt Central Illinois manufacturers

By Eric Stock

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, parts ways with President Donald Trump when it comes to trade.

One of Trump’s first actions as president was to pull the United States. out of the Trans Pacific Partnership trade agreement. LaHood told WJBC’s Scott Laughlin many Central Illinois producers and manufacturers rely on exports.

“Trade is good for our district, my district, for our farmers,” LaHood said. “We have to have more markets for our corn and soybeans, for Caterpillar products, for John Deere products, for products from ADM.”

LaHood said he’s all for keeping more jobs in the U.S., but says the U.S. must be careful not to get involved in a trade war.

“Seventy-five percent of the tractors made in East Peoria, Illinois go somewhere else around the world,” LaHood said. “I understand what he’s saying about having fair and reasonable trade, but we can’t put up barriers around the country. That’s not going to be good for our products.”

LaHood added Trump fulfilled a campaign promise, but says he won’t be able to function on the global stage as an isolationist.

School choice

LaHood said he has some reservations about Trump’s choice for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

“I didn’t think she had a very good hearing before the (U.S. Senate) Education Committee,” LaHood said. “I was not that impressed with her.”

DeVos has pushed for school choice. LaHood said that’s an outside-the-box approach that might be worth a try.

“Obviously, that’s a lightning rod for many people and she’s been a strong advocate for that,” LaHood said. “I think her focus on that, bringing a fresh set of eye on that, I don’t think is a bad thing.”

LaHood said many urban public schools are failing, with low test scores and high drop out rates.

