WJBC Athletes of the Week: Jan. 23, 2017

WJBC Radio, in conjunction with Meatheads of Bloomington-Normal, Clay Dooley Tire and Auto and Roberts Trophies, is proud to present the WJBC Athletes of the Week.

Winners for the week of Jan. 23:

Megan Kamphuis – Calvary Christian Girls Basketball

Megan scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the Knights’ 50-22 win over Decatur Christian. She also led the Academy to a 45-39 win over Grace Christian Academy of Kankakee with a 17-point effort.

Tyler McCormick – Ridgeview Boys Basketball

Tyler tied the McLean County Tournament Championship game record with 5 three-pointers and scored 19 points in both the semifinals and the finals as the Mustangs took the title.

