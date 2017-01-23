Sports On Air

WJBC 1230 AM:
6:00 p.m. Barb Smith Show at Hy-Vee Market Grille Listen live here
7:00 p.m. Dan Muller Show at Hy-Vee Market Grille Listen live here
WJBC 1230 AM:
6:00 p.m. Barb Smith Show at Hy-Vee Market Grille Listen live here
7:00 p.m. Dan Muller Show at Hy-Vee Market Grille Listen live here
Lately we have been hearing a lot about bringing jobs back to America.
By David Stanczak I’m looking forward to my third sigh of relief in the last three months. The first came on November 8, when the nastiest presidential campaign between the two nastiest candidates in recent memory came to a conclusion. The second came when the Electoral College formally decided the outcome of that election. The…
THEY’RE BA-A-A-ACK!
Sunday would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s 87th birthday, if he had lived.