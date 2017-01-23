School choice supporters hope to change perception

By Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – School choice supporters are rallying across the country this week, focusing on President Trump and his new support of choice programs. In Illinois, the focus is all on the statehouse.

Andrew Broy with the Illinois Network of Charter Schools said it’s going to be interesting to watch how supporters of choice and local control of schools embrace President Trump’s push from Washington D.C. for more school choice.

School choice supporters in Illinois want to essentially catch-up to other states.

“We have a robust charter movement here, but we don’t have a very robust tuition tax credit, voucher, or other choice type program,” Broy said. “Illinois is one of the states in the Midwest without a meaningful program of that sort.”

Broy is quick to say the challenge at the statehouse is to change the perception about school choice.

He said teachers unions and lawmakers aligned with them have painted a frightening picture over the year.

“The charter movement is an antidote to some of the low-quality schools and problems caused by (school) segregation going back decades,” Broy said. “The fact that we now have charter opponents claiming that we are somehow part of that problem is ironic. It’s simply not the case.”

