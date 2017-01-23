Researcher finds concerns in Trump’s inaugural speech

By Adam Studzinski

NORMAL – A researcher from Vanderbilt University who’s studied presidential inaugural speeches spoke with Illinois State University students and staff Monday night about President Trump’s speech this past week.

Vanessa Beasley is dean of the Ingram Commons at Vanderbilt. Beasley said Trump’s address did not sound like most other inaugural speeches. She explained this speech has typically been used to unify the nation, especially after divisive elections.

“The speech started sounding like the ‘we’ he was talking about was the American ‘we,'” said Beasley. “But by the end of it, sounded like it was the ‘you’ of the campaign rally; the ‘you’ of his supporters.”

Beasley added there is some concern about Trump using the phrase “America first.”

“Historically, that phrase has been associated, not just with isolationism, but with you know a kind of political isolationism that some people associate with the impeachment effort before World War II,” she said.

Additionally, Beasley said most presidents have used the speech to elaborate on their political goals and philosophies, but it seemed like Trump only partially did that.

