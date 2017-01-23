Rauner set to give State of the State address

By RFD Radio/WFMB

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. Bruce Rauner will deliver his annual State of the State address on Wednesday.

This Wednesday, Rauner will stand in front of the legislature and address future goals of his administration.

“We are going to talk about the good things we’ve accomplished, the things were trying to accomplish but haven’t been able to get done yet and the path we’d like to lay forward on getting good things done, the capitol bill, the balanced budget and the structural changes,” Rauner said.

Rauner also has a pending budget address where he has the opportunity to speak to specific spending issues.

“I’ve said repeatedly, if somebody doesn’t like some of the ideas I’ve recommended, I’ve done a lot of turnarounds in my life,” Rauner said. “If you have better ideas I’m all ears, but we can’t just keep doing the same things we’ve been doing for a couple of decades because it’s taken us to a bad place.”

Illinois has been operating without a full state budget for 18 months.

Budget bill to be called on Wednesday

A vote is coming on the compromise budget deal reached by Democrats and Republicans in the

Illinois Senate. Leaders announced that they would call the series of bills on Wednesday.

Senate President John Cullerton and Minority Leader Christine Radogno broke the news to the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board. They noted they are not negotiating with the House or Rauner.