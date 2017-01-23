Illinois State Police warn of new phone scam

By WJBC Staff

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police is warning about a new phone scam.

The call appears to come from the state police, and features an automated message saying the person who answered is under criminal investigation and needs to send six hundred dollars.

Master Sergeant Jason Bradley said it’s bogus.

“Illinois State Police will never call to solicit money on behalf of the department or ask you to send any money for any reason, nor would we notify you that you are under investigation by an automated message,” Bradley said.

Bradley said so far the calls have mostly been in the Chicagoland area.

“All of the calls have been received as an automated message, and the and the voice on the automated message appears to be a male with a foreign accent,” Bradley said.