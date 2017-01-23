Bloomington reconsidering west wide community house

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington alderman plan to vote Monday on a proposed community house for the city’s police on West Jefferson Street.

When the proposal was first made, the project was called a police substation. However, Mid Central Community Action, which would lease the building to the city, wanted to reimage the idea.

Bloomington Police Chief Brendan Heffner said the overall project hasn’t changed.

“The idea was to have officers who work in the area take breaks, write reports, and when not doing that get out – particularly in nice weather – get out and engage the community more,” said Heffner. “This was purely an opportunity that we would like to take to better engage the community over there.”

Some who’ve spoken up against the proposal have said they do not wish to see more police in their neighborhood. Heffner explained this would not necessarily mean more police will be on the west side.

“I never said anything about putting more police officers in that area,” said Heffner. “If I need to put more police officers in the area it doesn’t have to be in a community house or a substation.”

The City Council first discussed the proposal in December, but aldermen chose to put off a vote to allow for more community discussion.

