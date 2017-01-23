Bloomington approves West Jefferson community house

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington aldermen on Monday unanimously approved a community house on West Jefferson Street.

The city is leasing the home on from Mid Central Community Action for $1 per month. Alderwoman Karen Schmidt appreciated all the feedback they’ve received since tabling the proposal in December.

“I very much appreciate the hard questions that Black Lives Matter asked us,” said Schmidt. “I think that that made a much stronger proposal – a much stronger concept.”

Bloomington police plan to use the home as a way to better connect with the community. Schmidt added she heard a lot of support for the idea and the support wasn’t coming from residents who were attending community meetings.

“They won’t go to meetings. They won’t go to listening sessions. They won’t fill out a survey,” said Schmidt. “But they see me on the street and say, ‘I don’t understand what’s going on here, but I think it’s a good idea. I think we need to try it.'”

Alderwoman Amelia Buragas explained this is just the first step in a continuing conversation.

“I believe think any of us are under the illusion that this will solve our problems; that with passing this particular provision, we’ll be done. We won’t be,” Buragas said.

Police Chief Brendan Heffner again stressed this does not necessarily mean more police will be on the west side.

Adam Studzinski can be reached at adam.studzinski@cumulus.com.