B-N Police Blotter: Fri. Jan. 20, 2017 – Sun. Jan. 22, 2017

A look at reported offenses in Bloomington, Normal and on the Illinois State University campus. Reports do not indicate confirmed offenses.

Fri. Jan. 20, 2017

Town of Normal

22:40 01/20/2017 837 E 828 5XX S FELL BURGLARY FROM MOTOR VEHICLE 22:16 01/20/2017 837 E 827 3XX W BEAUFORT ST OTHER ORDINANCE VIOLATION – OV 21:34 01/20/2017 837 E 824 3XX COLLEGE PARK DR DOMESTIC BATTERY 20:15 01/20/2017 909 E 822 3XX S TOWANDA AVE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 19:27 01/20/2017 922 E 820 1XX E PHOENIX AVE DECEPTIVE PRACTICES 19:27 01/20/2017 922 E 820 1XX E PHOENIX AVE THEFT OVER 19:09 01/20/2017 909 A 73 6XX KINGSLEY ST 10-57 DAMAGE – STREET 19:03 01/20/2017 023 E 819 7XX ORLANDO AVE DOMESTIC BATTERY 19:03 01/20/2017 023 E 819 7XX ORLANDO AVE ENDANGERING THE LIFE OR HEALTH OF A CHILD 17:30 01/20/2017 165 E 812 9X W IRVING ST THEFT UNDER 17:09 01/20/2017 472 E 811 9XX FRANKLIN AVE COMPUTER FRAUD 17:05 01/20/2017 796 E 810 3XX S VETERANS PKWY RETAIL THEFT 15:34 01/20/2017 023 E 806 17XX EBEL DR DOMESTIC DISPUTE 15:34 01/20/2017 023 E 806 17XX EBEL DR CIVIL DISPUTE (NO CRIME) 14:01 01/20/2017 481 E 802 19XX N MIDWAY TELEPHONE THREAT 13:47 01/20/2017 743 E 797 9XX GREENBRIAR RETAIL THEFT 13:00 01/20/2017 262 E 796 TOWN OF NORMAL CRIMINAL SEXUAL ASSAULT 12:51 01/20/2017 204 E 795 19XX E COLLEGE FORGERY 12:00 01/20/2017 659 E 793 15XX W RAAB CREDIT CARD FRAUD 11:59 01/20/2017 674 E 792 19XX E COLLEGE LOST ARTICLE 09:30 01/20/2017 231 E 789 14XX E COLLEGE OTHER MENTAL CASE 08:47 01/20/2017 782 E 787 15XX ENSIGN CREDIT CARD FRAUD 08:41 01/20/2017 109 E 788 17XX FT JESSE MISSING PERSON 08:33 01/20/2017 204 E 785 9XX MARKET CREDIT CARD FRAUD 02:24 01/20/2017 984 E 778 IRVING – FELL NO VALID DRIVER LICENSE 00:56 01/20/2017 996 E 780 RAAB – LINDEN UNLAWFUL USE OF WEAPON

Illinois State University

Case Number: 201700777

Date/Time Reported: Friday, 1/20/2017 12:56 A.M

Disposition/Parties:

Suspended, Revoked Driver’s License; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Occurred 1/20/17 12:56 AM at the intersection of S Fell Ave. and W Beaufort St. Cleared by Adult Arrest.

Case Number: 201700779

Date/Time Reported: Friday, 1/20/2017 2:16 A.M

Disposition/Parties:

Illegal Consumption of Alcohol by Minor; Possession of Cannabis 10 gm or Less. Occurred 1/20/17 2:16 AM at Watterson Towers, 315 S Fell Ave. Cleared by Adult Arrest.

Case Number: 201700798

Date/Time Reported: Friday, 1/20/2017 1:05 P.M

Disposition/Parties:

Other Suspicious Activity. Occurred between 1/19/17 12:00 PM and 1/20/17 11:25 AM at the Student Accounts Building, 605 Dry Grove St. Cleared Exceptionally, Prosecution Declined.

Case Number: 201700825

Date/Time Reported: Friday, 1/20/2017 9:20 P.M

Disposition/Parties:

Possession of Controlled Substance; Possession of Cannabis Over 10 gm to 100 gm; Possession of Cannabis 10 gm or Less; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Occurred 1/20/17 9:20 PM at Watterson Towers, 319 S Fell Ave. Cleared by Adult Arrest.

Sat. Jan. 21, 2017

Town of Normal

23:25 01/21/2017 984 E 876 15XX HUNT DOMESTIC DISPUTE 23:12 01/21/2017 924 E 878 17XX A NMV ASSIST OTHER GOV’T AGENCY 22:16 01/21/2017 871 E 871 19XX E COLLEGE AVE RETAIL THEFT 21:42 01/21/2017 796 E 872 1XX E PHOENIX AVE HARASSMENT BY TELEPHONE 20:22 01/21/2017 871 E 867 17XX FORT JESSE RD OTHER SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 19:43 01/21/2017 796 A 83 FORT JESSE RD / VETERANS PKWY 10-50 DAMAGE – STREET 19:18 01/21/2017 794 E 864 15XX E COLLEGE AVE THEFT UNDER 17:36 01/21/2017 954 A 82 VERNON AVE / FLORA WAY 10-50 DAMAGE – STREET 17:30 01/21/2017 870 A 81 VETERANS PKWY / VERNON AVE 10-50 INJURY – STREET 17:29 01/21/2017 023 E 862 COLLEGE AVE / FELL AVE OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE W/SUSPENDED REGISTRATION 16:47 01/21/2017 922 A 80 COTTAGE AVE / ENSIGN DR 10-50 DAMAGE – STREET 14:55 01/21/2017 870 A 79 MAIN ST / COLLEGE AVE 10-50 DAMAGE – STREET 12:42 01/21/2017 231 E 857 8XX S Main Street BURGLARY FROM MOTOR VEHICLE 12:29 01/21/2017 782 A 78 Main at College 10-50 INJURY – STREET 12:00 01/21/2017 674 A 77 1XX w willow 10-57 DAMAGE – PRIV PROP 11:33 01/21/2017 743 E 854 19XX e college DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL 11:32 01/21/2017 231 A 76 3XX s veterans 10-50 DAMAGE – STREET 11:11 01/21/2017 168 A 75 10XX s main 10-57 DAMAGE – PRIV PROP 10:54 01/21/2017 674 E 853 3XX s veterans RETAIL THEFT 08:19 01/21/2017 674 E 850 15XX E COLLEGE FRAUD 07:22 01/21/2017 659 E 851 13XX FRANKLIN BATTERY 04:31 01/21/2017 963 E 845 TOWN OF NORMAL CRIMINAL SEXUAL ASSAULT 02:53 01/21/2017 837 A 74 FELL – CHERRY 10-50 DAMAGE – STREET 02:19 01/21/2017 837 E 838 2XX W IRVING BURGLARY FROM MOTOR VEHICLE 02:14 01/21/2017 984 E 839 13XX S MAIN DOMESTIC BATTERY 01:53 01/21/2017 869 E 837 MAIN – BEAUFORT POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 01:53 01/21/2017 869 E 837 MAIN – BEAUFORT ILLEGAL CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL BY MINOR 01:53 01/21/2017 869 E 837 MAIN – BEAUFORT ZERO TOLERANCE 01:42 01/21/2017 230 E 834 10XX S ADELAIDE CRIMINAL TRESPASS TO STATE SUPPORTED LAND 01:10 01/21/2017 916 E 835 14XX S MAIN DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL 00:57 01/21/2017 981 E 836 UNIVERSITY – CULLOM ILLEGAL CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL BY MINOR 00:57 01/21/2017 981 E 836 UNIVERSITY – CULLOM UNLAWFUL USE OF DRIVERS LICENSE 00:57 01/21/2017 981 E 836 UNIVERSITY – CULLOM OBSTRUCTING IDENTIFICATION 00:35 01/21/2017 837 E 830 4XX HOVEY CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 00:21 01/21/2017 880 E 833 COLLEGE – MAIN NO VALID DRIVER LICENSE

Sun. Jan. 22, 2017

Town of Normal

21:02 01/22/2017 954 E 924 16XX ROCKINGHAM DR OTHER MENTAL CASE 20:32 01/22/2017 794 E 923 14XX E COLLEGE AVE OTHER SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 18:13 01/22/2017 803 E 915 1X UPTOWN CIR CRIMINAL TRESPASS TO REAL PROPERTY 18:00 01/22/2017 954 A 85 SAMANTHA ST / OSAGE ST 10-57 DAMAGE – STREET 17:24 01/22/2017 794 E 911 2XX W WILLOW ST RECOVERED PROPERTY ONLY 16:18 01/22/2017 794 A 84 16XX N MAIN ST 10-50 DAMAGE – PRIV PROP 15:16 01/22/2017 743 E 907 17XX BRADFORD LN THEFT OF LOST PROPERTY 12:47 01/22/2017 674 E 901 1XX e locust CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 09:25 01/22/2017 632 E 896 12XX Ironwood THEFT UNDER 05:11 01/22/2017 880 E 891 TOWN OF NORMAL CRIMINAL SEXUAL ASSAULT 05:11 01/22/2017 880 E 893 5XX S LINDEN DOMESTIC BATTERY 02:31 01/22/2017 837 E 886 12XX HOVEY DOMESTIC BATTERY 02:31 01/22/2017 837 E 886 12XX HOVEY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 02:27 01/22/2017 981 E 885 1XX E CHERRY CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 02:13 01/22/2017 869 E 887 LINDEN – BEAUFORT UNLAWFUL USE OF WEAPON 00:40 01/22/2017 984 E 883 1XX N LINDEN RETAIL THEFT 00:22 01/22/2017 969 E 881 MULBERRY / COLLEGE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS 00:22 01/22/2017 969 E 881 MULBERRY / COLLEGE IMPROPER USE OF VEHICLE REGISTRATION 00:20 01/22/2017 924 E 879 7XX ORLANDO DOMESTIC DISPUTE

Illinois State University

Case Number: 201700899

Date/Time Reported: Sunday, 1/22/2017 10:10 A.M

Disposition/Parties:

Unlawful Use of Driver’s License; Illegal Possession of Alcohol by Minor; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Cannabis 10 gm or Less. Occurred between 1/19/17 12:00 PM and 1/22/17 10:10 AM at Wright Hall, 194 N Adelaide St. Referred to Other Jurisdiction/LEA.

Case Number: 201700927

Date/Time Reported: Sunday, 1/22/2017 10:28 P.M

Disposition/Parties:

All Other Sex Offenses; All Other Criminal Offenses; Other Mental Case. Occurred 1/22/17 between 8:45 PM and 10:28 PM at Manchester Hall, 215 W Mulberry St. Pending.