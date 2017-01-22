Farmers cautiously optimistic about Trump administration

By Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – Farmers in Illinois are hoping that the new presidential administration will bring an economic boost to the agricultural industry and are speaking out on why the Trump administration makes them more optimistic about their future.

Monty Whipple, the President of the Farm Bureau in LaSalle County, Illinois, says Donald Trump is one of the reasons why he’s looking to the future with a positive mindset.

“Being a business person, Donald Trump probably understands, better than the prior administration, how over-regulation can really stifle a business or turn people away. We’re hoping Donald Trump will lead the way and also curtail some of the regulations that hinder us, but we’re just kind of looking like everyone else and seeing how things go,” said Whipple.

Whipple admits the AG industry did see some improvement under the Obama Administration, but over-regulation was a major concern for many farmers. Farmers rely heavily on exports to enhance their income.

“We all want to have clean air and clean water and a clean environment — and we’re concerned about a number of things like climate control and global warming — but I think there is some concern that maybe they were starting to over-reach,” said Whipple.

While he is optimistic, Whipple is concerned about Trump’s stance on exports.

“We produce way more in this country than we consume on our own, so we rely on exports and other countries to buy our products, whether it be grains, livestock, meat, dairy products,” he said.