Sports On Air

Posted on
Redbird Arena will be the site of tonight's Illinois State-Drake game. (WJBC photo/Bryan Bloodworth)
Redbird Arena will be the site of tonight’s Illinois State-Drake game. (WJBC photo/Bryan Bloodworth)

WJBC 1230 AM:

4:00 p.m. – Basketball – Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll Listen live here

7:00 p.m. – Basketball – Drake at Illinois State Listen live here

wjbc.com

6:00 p.m. – Hockey – Bloomington Thunder at Team USA Listen live here

Blogs

WJBC Forum: Celebration of freedom

By David Stanczak I’m looking forward to my third sigh of relief in the last three months.  The first came on November 8, when the nastiest presidential campaign between the two nastiest candidates in recent memory came to a conclusion.  The second came when the Electoral College formally decided the outcome of that election.  The…