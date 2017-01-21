Second effort: Middle period push helps Thunder past U17s

By WJBC Staff

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The Bloomington Thunder have excelled in second periods this season, and it was the middle frame that paved the way to victory on Saturday night.

Sean Harrison and Ethan Somoza both netted goals in the second period, and Mitchell Mattson posted what proved to be the game-winning tally in the third, as the Thunder (17-13-3-0, 37 pts) overcame a first period deficit to knock off the U.S. National Under-17 Team, 3-2, at USA Hockey Arena.

Tyler Weiss gave USA the lead at the 15:22 mark of the first period, but Gabe Mollot-Hill turned aside 18 of the final 19 shots he faced to aid Bloomington to its fifth come-from-behind win of its last seven total victories.

Entering Saturday night, the Thunder had a plus-nine goal differential in second periods this season. Bloomington scored both goals of the second period against Team USA (12-18-1-1, 26 pts) to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Harrison got the scoring started for the Thunder, tracking down a loose puck in the low slot and slipping it past Team USA goaltender Ryan Ullan to knot the score at one, seven minutes and 32 seconds into the second period. On a 3-on-2 rush into the offensive zone, Zack Mirageas let the initial shot go that deflected off a Team USA defenseman to Harrison, who snapped a 20-game stretch without a goal.

Somoza then struck on the power play to give the Thunder the lead, as he jammed home his initial shot from the top of the crease to make it 2-1 with just 1:43 left in the middle stanza. The goal extended Somoza’s career-high point streak to five games.

After picking up the primary assist on Somoza’s goal, Mattson notched what proved to be the game-winner just 39 seconds into the final period. The Calgary Flames draft pick found a rebound in the low slot and easily slid it past an out-of-position Ullan to make it 3-1. Mattson and Vlad Dzhiosvhili both had multi-point games and are tied with each other for the team lead in that category with six apiece.

Team USA’s Jacob Tortora drew the U17s back within one at the 6:15 mark of the third, but that was as close as they would get the rest of the way.

Mollot-Hill stopped 22 of 24 shots to earn his seventh win of the season.

Bloomington returns home to host Youngstown on Sunday for Superhero Night.