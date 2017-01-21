Redbirds remain undefeated in MVC

Dan Muller cheers on his Redbirds as they remain undefeated in the MVC.
Dan Muller cheers on his Redbirds as they remain undefeated in the MVC. (Photo: WJBC/File)

 

By: WJBC Staff

NORMAL, Ill. – Deontae Hawkins netted 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting, and DJ Clayton scored a career-high 15 points with seven rebounds, as the Illinois State men’s basketball team topped Drake, 72-58, Saturday night on Doug Collins Court at Redbird Arena in front of 8,123 fans – including Doug Collins – who was honored at halftime for his recent induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

ISU (16-4 overall) is 8-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference for the first time since starting 9-0 in 1982-83. The Redbirds – who remain in sole possession of first place in the MVC – are also 10-0 at home this season, and they have won 16-straight on Doug Collins Court at Redbird Arena dating back to last season. ISU is one home-court victory away from matching its longest winning streak at Redbird Arena – 17-straight games – which was achieved between the 1996-97 and 1997-98 seasons.

The Redbirds held Drake (6-14, 4-4 MVC) – a team that entered the game shooting 43.7 percent from the field – to a 30.5 percent effort, which was the Bulldogs’ second-lowest percentage this season. Illinois State shot 43.6 percent from the field, outrebounded Drake, 40-37, and totaled 11 blocks compared to two by DU. MiKyle McIntosh recorded a career-high five blocks in the winning effort. The Bulldogs were led offensively by Reed Timmer’s 13 points.

Hawkins started the game by draining a 3-pointer from the left wing, but De’Antae McMurray answered with a trifecta on the other end to tie the game, 3-3. Timmer then lifted the Bulldogs ahead, 6-3, with yet another three. A Phil Fayne dunk pulled Illinois State within 6-5 before T.J. Thomas made the score 9-5 by burying a 3-pointer from the left baseline.

After the Bulldogs extended their lead to 14-5 on a Casey Schlatter jumper at the 12:54 mark, the Redbirds responded with a 15-0 run to gain a 20-14 advantage on a pair of Paris Lee free throws at the 4:56 mark. Illinois State held Drake scoreless from 12:53 until two Ore Arogundade free throws at the 4:42 mark which sparked an 8-2 run to tie the game, 22-22, with 2:23 to play. Illinois State outscored Drake, 8-4, to end the half, and the Redbirds led 30-26 at halftime. Clayton topped all first-half scorers with seven points.

The teams exchanged baskets to start the second half until a 7-2 run by Drake pulled the Bulldogs within 41-39 on a C.J. Rivers tip-in at the 12:23 mark. Illinois State answered with a 15-3 run, which included eight points by Clayton to extend the Redbird advantage to 56-42 with 6:25 remaining. With the Redbirds ahead, 65-47, the Bulldogs manufactured a 9-0 run to cut their deficit to 65-56 on a Schlatter 3-pointer at the 2:11 mark. But, Illinois State outscored Drake, 7-2, to end the game and secure the victory

 

 

 

 

