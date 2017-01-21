Marc Lamont Hill critical of Trump’s inaugural speech

By Adam Studzinski

NORMAL – A TV personality and activist who’s been critical of now President Donald Trump was troubled by the speech Trump gave Friday after being sworn in.

Marc Lamont Hill was the speaker Friday night at Illinois State’s Martin Luther King Jr. Cultural Dinner. He spoke with some ISU students prior to the event.

“I didn’t walk away feeling like, this is going to be the leader of a nation,” Hill said.

Hill added he didn’t like what seemed to be subtle jabs at former President Barack Obama.

“You have every right to jab President Obama when you’re running for office. You have every right to jab President Obama, maybe, with some historical distance,” said Hill. “But at the moment that he’s standing behind you and you’re giving a presidential speech, it just seemed to me to be unnecessary.

“You’ve won. It’s a moment to unite. It’s a moment to heal.”

Hill thought Trump did little to unite Americans with his speech.

