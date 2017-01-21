Locals take part in Women’s March on Washington

By Patrick Baron

BLOOMINGTON – Less than 24 hours after being sworn into office, President Donald Trump heard the voices of thousands of Americans protesting.

This morning marked the beginning of the Women’s March on Washington, where men and women voiced their concerns about President Trump. WJBC’s Maria Henneberry attended the event with a group that left from Bloomington-Normal on Friday. Henneberry explained what she saw, describing protesters of all genders and colors.

“There are men, there are women here, there are people from all walks of life. There are signs that aren’t even written in English,” said Henneberry. “This is about everybody. When you look at the group here, this is what we know America to be when we talk about America.”

Henneberry said there were 1,200 buses full of protesters at the event and 200 buses that were full of Trump supporters. She explained the protesters weren’t there for one specific reason, but rather a variety of issues they feel were highlighted by Trump’s campaign.

“This isn’t just about women and talking about the specific issues related to women that have been so broadly broadcasted around the media that we could all talk at length about. This is about everything,” said Henneberry.

The protesters will return to Bloomington-Normal by Monday so those participating can be home in time for work or school.

