IWU rally falls short at Carroll

Colin Bonnett
Colin Bonnett scored 17 points in Illinois Wesleyan’s 67-63 loss at Carroll on Wednesday. (WJBC file photo)

By Eric Stock

WAUKESHA, Wisc. – Illinois Wesleyan stormed back from 15 points down in the final 5:26 and had a chance to tie before Carroll prevailed, 67-63, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Van Male Gymnasium.

Alec Bausch’s layup with 13.1 seconds to go trimmed the Pioneers’ lead to 65-63. Carroll was unable to get the ball inbounded, giving the Titans a chance to tie. Trevor Seibring, who was limited to 17 minutes in his first game back following a back injury, came up short on a heavily guarded reverse layup with four seconds to go.

PODCAST: Listen to the postgame interview with IWU coach Ron Rose on WJBC. 

Wesleyan (12-5, 4-4 in the CCIW) connected ton 42 percent of its field goals and was outrebounded 37-29, while managing just three offensive rebounds for the game.

Brady Rose led IWU with 19 points. Colin Bonnett added 17, including nine answered points when the Titans mounted a late second-half rally.

Carroll (10-7, 5-3) was led by Ben Widdes who scored 18.

The Titans play at North Park on Wednesday.

IWU women

The Titan women broke open a tie game with  32-2 run which began early in the second quarter as IWU steamrolled Carroll 92-56. Amanda Kelly led four Titans in double figures with 16 points. Maddie Merritt added 12 points and eight rebounds. Wesleyan improves to 11-6, 6-2 in the CCIW.

Eric Stock can be reached at eric.stock@cumulus.com.

