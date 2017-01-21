Hawkins enters state baseball Hall of Fame

By Bryan Bloodworth

NORMAL – Chris Hawkins can’t ever remember a time when baseball wasn’t a part of his life.

“I remember being at my house in Lexington sitting on the porch with my wristbands on in my black cleats with my Little League Cubs uniform on,” said Hawkins. “I think I was about six-years-old. Baseball has always been my life and my first love.”

Hawkins was rewarded Saturday for his achievements as a coach when he is inducted into the state high school baseball Hall of Fame in Lombard.

Hawkins has posted a .714 winning percentage (442-177) in 17 years as head coach at Normal West. He has never had a losing season and averages 26 wins per season. His teams have won nine regional titles; advanced to the Sweet 16 of the state tournament series, and captured six Big 12 Conference titles.

He also had seven players drafted by pro teams between 2002 and 1010. Included in that group is Brock Stewart, now a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff.

“I’m not surprised at all that he’s in the Hall of Fame now,” said Stewart. “That program he runs at West is top notch and I couldn’t be happier for him.

“I still tell him to this day that he’s the best coach I ever had, not just because he knew what he was talking about on the baseball field but just how he coached and went about things. He did everything the right way and that has really been instilled into me ever since I graduated from Normal West.”

Hawkins said being selected into the Hall Fame is gratifying.

“There’s always the perspective that not everybody thought you were perfect,” he added. “Over the years, from parents and players, you hear criticism here and there along the way and it does hurt. You don’t want anybody to have a bad experience. But when something like this happens, it does help ease the sting a little bit.

“I’ve put in a lot of time, but every coach does. To be rewarded for it is definitely something I appreciate greatly. There are a lot of parents, players and athletic directors I have to give credit to for their support.”

