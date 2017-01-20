University of Illinois pushes to boost enrollment

By RFD Radio/WFMB

CHICAGO – It’s a five-year push to increase the enrollment of the three campuses that make the University of Illinois system.

President Tim Killeen gave the goal of boosting enrollment by 15 percent to the U of I’s Board of Trustees. If achieved, Champaign-Urbana, Chicago and Springfield would incorporate more than 93,000 students.

When considering the move, Killeen noted 45 percent of Illinois high school seniors who go to college select a four-year school outside of the state, 15 years ago that number was just 29 percent.

The system currently has about 81,500 students. The university is also going to freeze base tuition for a instate freshman for the third year in a row.