By WJBC Staff

NORMAL – The Secretary of State’s office is reminding Illinois State University students and staff that office services will be offered on campus Tuesday, January 24.

Services will include renewal, replacement, and corrections to one’s driver’s license, as well as provide vehicle sticker sales, organ/tissue donor registration, and vehicle title and registration.

Acceptable forms of payment include personal checks, cash, Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit.