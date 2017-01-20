Rep. Davis: Trump has tried to unify the country

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – As Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th United States President on Friday, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) said he wants to see Trump try to unify the country.

Davis said Trump has already tried.

“He’s talking about investing in blue-collar jobs in this country which has been a basis of what the Democrats have said they want to do for years,” Davis said. “Time will tell if they are going to want to work with us on those endeavors that are important to the president-elect.”

Davis declared much of the opposition to Trump’s cabinet appointments amounts to nothing more than partisan politics.

“This is nothing new, this happens every time a president nominates cabinet secretaries, Davis said. “I’ll say they same thing I said your years ago, the president wins.”

Davis added he expects all of Trump’s nominees will win approval. Several of them have faced tough questioning during confirmation hearings this week. Davis didn’t say he had any specific issues with any of his cabinet choices, but added he doesn’t agree with anyone 100 percent.

Davis said Democrats who are skipping the inauguration are sending a terrible message to our men and women in the miliary who are fighting for our freedoms.

“Many of my colleagues and some of their supporters are itching to fight,” Davis said. “That’s ok, that’s part of the political process, but I came (to Washington) four years ago wanting to work in a bipartisan way.”

Davis joked if those Democratic lawmakers decide to sit it out, “then I get a better seat on the platform.”

WJBC will carry the inauguration live at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

