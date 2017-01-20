Rauner appoints ISU Board of Trustees members

By Patrick Baron

NORMAL – Governor Bruce Rauner has filled three positions on the Illinois State Board of Trustees.

Rauner has appointed Julie Jones, Sharon Rossmark, and John Rauschenberger to fill the positions left by Jay D. Bergman, Anne Davis, and Betty Kinser. The terms for Bergman, Davis, and Kinser expired last week, and all chose to not return to the board.

All three of the new appointees are graduates of ISU, similar to their predecessors. The term for a board member lasts six years.

