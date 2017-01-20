McLean County GOP chair appreciates Trump’s inauguration remarks

By Adam Studzinski

WASHINGTON – Some local Republicans were in Washington D.C. Friday for Donald Trump’s inauguration as president.

McLean County Board member and GOP chairman Chuck Erickson said he appreciated Trump’s remarks that the ‘establishment’ wasn’t going to rule any more.

“I think him saying that was him saying, essentially, that ‘Hey, I know I just got elected, but I’m not gonna to become one of them. I’m gonna remember who sent me there,'” said Erickson. “So I was very happy about it.”

Erickson said if Trump doesn’t do what he’s said he’ll do, Americans have a choice in four years.

“In the more immediate term, if he’s not doing he said he would do, you have a choice in two years to elect people that have a different agenda,” he said.

Erickson added the crowd was respectful and while there was some protesters, there were no disruptions.

