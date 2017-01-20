Doug Collins curious how Redbirds will deal with success

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – Former Illinois State basketball All-American Doug Collins has been filled with pride watching the current Redbirds hoops squad this season.

Heading into Saturday night’s game against Drake, ISU is alone in first place in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Redbirds also have yet to lose a conference game. Speaking with media prior to a dinner Friday night at the Double Tree by Hilton in Bloomington, Collins believed Illinois State’s season turned around after the game against Tulsa.

“I think it was the third game they kicked away with a lead late, weren’t able to close out the game. I think from that point on I’ve seen a different team,” said Collins. “Dan (Muller) has talked about, they’ve really have become a really good defensive team.”

Collins added the question now is: How will Coach Dan Muller’s squad deal with success?

“You’ve gotta respect your opponent and at the same time you’ve gotta be able to go out there and let them know who the best team is,” Collins said.

Collins said ISU did a good job of this against Wichita State.

“That game was really hyped, but I thought Illinois State showed from start to finish they were the better team,” he said.

Collins had a chance to walk around campus Friday. He said Illinois State has done a great job continuing to build top facilities.

“This is a terrific school,” said Collins. “I don’t think people realize what a great academic school it is and I know how hard they’ve worked to do that.”

The former Olympian was recently inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

