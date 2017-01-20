Collins appreciates days at ISU

By Bryan Bloodworth

BLOOMINGTON – For Doug Collins this weekend is more than just being recognized for his recent induction into the college basketball Hall of Fame.

It’s about being a Redbird and showing appreciation.

“I want to let the people at Illinois State know that they did more for me than I’ve done for them,” said Collins, who will be recognized during halftime of Saturday night’s game with Drake at Redbird Arena.

“ It’s my time to say thank you to them – thank you to the people in the community, who came out and watched the games and supported me and gave me energy to want to go out and play every night and play well.”

Collins came to ISU in 1969 from Benton and proceeded to become the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,240 points along with gaining All-America honors twice; playing in the 1972 Olympics and being the No. 1 pick in the 1973 NBA draft.

“It’s weekends like this when you sort of close your eyes and you reminisce,” added Collins. “You think about the day you showed up on campus – all the friends, all the people, all the teammates, who were such a huge part of my life to help me live my dream at Illinois State.”

Collins said being inducted into the college basketball Hall of Fame is one of the highlights of his distinguished career because it is based solely on what a player does in college. He added that only multi-time All-Americans are considered for the honor.

How would Collins describe himself as a player?

“Relentless,” he said. “I was going to come at you all the time. I was going to be in attack mode. I was fearless. When I played every night, I played to win. I also played knowing that people were there to watch me play.

“Every single night I wanted to do something where when they left it would be like ‘wow we really enjoyed watching him play tonight.’ I always played the game with great joy. And I always had fun.”

Collins, who continues to do work as a television color commentator for NBA games, is also proud to be a Redbird for life.

“I’m incredibly honored to have played for the first black coach (Will Robinson) in Division I basketball,” said Collins. “I always say to young people when I speak to them that where ever you go, leave your mark.

“When they say your name, what does your name represent? When I walk into the arena I see a statue of Coach and I; when I stand out on that floor I see my name on the court; and when I look up in the rafters I see my jersey.

“I feel like I left my mark and I hope that the people of Illinois State know how proud I am to be a Redbird.”

