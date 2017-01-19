White House Historical President to speak at Eureka College

By WJBC Staff

EUREKA – White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin will be the guest speaker at a dinner in honor of the 106th anniversary of the birthday of President Ronald Reagan, a graduate of the class of 1932, on Feb. 3 at the Donald B. Cerf Center on the campus of Eureka College.

McLaurin has served as president of The White House Historical Association since May 2014. The White House Historical Association is a private non-profit organization founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy with a mission to protect, preserve and provide public access to the rich history of America’s Executive Mansion. Mr. McLaurin has more than three decades of professional experience including executive positions with George Washington’s Mount Vernon, The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, the Motion Picture Association, Georgetown University, American Red Cross and the federal government.

“Mr. Stewart McLaurin is the nation’s most important steward for the incredible history of America’s most well-known address, the White House which once served as residence for eight years to a Eureka College graduate,” said John Morris, director of The Ronald W. Reagan Society at Eureka College. “We are truly honored to welcome Stewart McLaurin to speak to supporters and friends here at the place where the leadership journey all began for President Reagan.”

The dinner will be hosted by Eureka College President Jamel Santa Cruze Wright and is sponsored by The Ronald W. Reagan Society of Eureka College with additional support by PNC.

A cocktail hour is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7. Members of the public are invited as guests for $50 per person. Tickets are limited. Reservations can be made by e-mail reagan@eureka.edu or calling (309) 467-6319.