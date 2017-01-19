UPDATED: Minor league hockey team bus crash sends 24 to hospital

By Adam Studzinski

MORTON – A bus that crashed on Interstate 155 near the I-74 exchange Thursday afternoon was carrying the minor league hockey team slated to play the Peoria Rivermen this weekend.

WMBD reported 23 people from the Columbus Cottonmouths were taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center. One was taken to UnityPoint Health-Methodist.

A press release from the Cottonmouths said no injuries are believed to be life threatening.

The Rivermen announced late Thursday that Friday’s game has been postponed to a date that will be determined later. Saturday’s game between the Rivermen and Cottonmouths is still on schedule.

