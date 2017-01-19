Obituaries: Schieler, Stephens

Grace Schieler

Grace Mae Schieler, 94 of Pontiac, died Jan. 18 at 3:45 p.m. at Meadows Mennonite Home, rural Chenoa.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, with Dr. Rev. Richard Riley of the First Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be in Rooks Creek Cemetery, rural Pontiac. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services. Memorials in Grace’s name may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Grace was born on Aug. 22, 1922 in Livingston County, a daughter of Roy Nelson and Nina Mae (Hahn) Howland. She married Charles William Schieler in 1942. He preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 1976. Survivors include: one son: Charles William (Beverly) Schieler Jr. of Chenoa and one daughter: Carol (Kerry) Foster of Pontiac; seven grandchildren: Jeff (Pam) Foster, Jay (Jill) Foster, Jodie DeBartoli, Jackie Huxtable, Brian (Wendy) Schieler, Chris (Karen) Schieler and Joe (Brandy) Foster; seventeen grandchildren and six great grandchildren including Memory Grace Toppel, who was named after her; one brother: William Howland of Gardner. Grace was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.

Grace was a 1940 graduate of Joliet Township High School. She had been employed as a secretary for several offices in Pontiac; Ada Fabricator, Evenglow Lodge, was a matron for Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and her last employment was at Mid Central Community Action in Pontiac for six years. Grace was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Pontiac.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Luella Stephens

Luella M. Stephens, 92, Fairbury and formerly of Forrest, died at 3:55 a.m. Jan. 17 at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury with the ministers of the Fairbury Apostolic Christian Church officiating. Burial will be in Sunny Slope Cemetery, Saunemin.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be given to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Luella was born Jan. 16, 1925 in Forrest the daughter of Carl and Elsie Wenger Waibel. She married Raymond Shelby Stephens on March 10, 1945 in Peoria. He died on April 2, 2007.

Family was very important to Luella and she is survived by her children, Linda (Bill) Johnston, Bloomington, Duane (JeriNell) Stephens, Lees Summit, Mo., Dennis (Pam) Stephens and Lori (Chuck) Power, both of Fairbury, one daughter-in-law, Suzi Stephens, Bloomington, eleven grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren, three brothers, Glen Waibel, Forrest, Gene (Sandy) Waibel, Morton, Eldon (Marge) Waibel, Fairbury, two sisters, Ethel (David) Wiegand, Urbana, Carol (James) Arden, Reno, Nev.

She is preceded in death by one son, James, one grandson, Justin and one brother, Harry Waibel.

Luella was the valedictorian of the Forrest High School graduating class of 1943. She was a homemaker and had been employed at Walton’s Department Store, Fairbury for several years.

Luella’s family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff, administration and volunteers at Fairview Haven Retirement Community. Their love and support over the last seven years has provided great comfort to her family.

