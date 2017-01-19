NFL official from Normal to work Super Bowl LI

By WJBC Staff

NORMAL – Veteran NFL official Doug Rosenbaum from Normal has been tabbed to serve as the field judge for the officiating crew for Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This is the second Super Bowl assignment for Rosenbaum. He worked as the field judge for the Super Bowl XLV game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers in 2011 in Arlington. According to iwusports.com, Rosenbaum had also previously served as an alternate and was an official at the 1996 Grey Cup, the Canadian Football League championship.

Rosenbaum, 59, has been an NFL official since 2001. He was a member of the Normal Community football team which played in the Class 4A championship game in 1974 and later played football at Illinois Wesleyan.

Carl Cheffers will serve as the head referee for Super Bowl LI. ESPN reports this will be Cheffers’ first Super Bowl assignment.

