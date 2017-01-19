Minor league hockey team bus crash sends 24 to hospital

By Adam Studzinski

MORTON – A bus that crashed on Interstate 155 near the I-74 exchange Thursday afternoon was carrying the minor league hockey team slated to play the Peoria Rivermen this weekend.

WMBD reported 23 people from the Columbus Cottonmouths were taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center. One was taken to UnityPoint Health-Methodist.

A press release from the Cottonmouths said no injuries are believed to be life threatening. As of Thursday afternoon, an announcement on the status of this weekend’s games has not been made.

