EIU considering reduction in majors

By WFMB/RFD Radio

CHARLESTON – Eastern Illinois University officials are considering trimming the number of majors it offers.

President David Glassman said it isn’t tied to the lack of state funding, but is tied to declining enrollment at the campus – which indirectly might be caused by concerns about state funding.

The school is considering doing away with the bachelor’s in African studies, philosophy, adult and community education and career and technical education. A masters degree in special education is also up for being cut.

The EIU Board of Trustees will make the final decision possibly in April.