Bloomington residents still divided on police substation

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – Residents remain divided on whether or not a police substation on West Jefferson Street in Bloomington is a good idea.

Mid Central Community Action hosted a final listening session Thursday at Wayman AME Church to hear from citizens about the proposal.

Vickie Smith, who lives on West Jefferson Street, said she’s all for the idea.

“I believe that the police presence in the neighborhood is a good thing,” said Smith. “Especially when they get out and get to know the neighbors.”

Smith added she’s received plenty of information on the idea. However, Cinnamon Porter spoke against the idea, and was among those who said the community hasn’t been informed enough.

“The substation has not been thought out,” said Porter. “The police are calling it a substation. MCCA is calling it a community house.”

If approved, Bloomington police would lease the building from MCCA. The City Council plans to vote on the proposal Monday.

